Chemicals Sector Check - Potential Ban On PFAS Should Not Hurt Fluoropolymers: Nirmal Bang

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are a large group of highly fluorinated synthetic substances with diverse properties that have been used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications.

Health and environmental hazards of PFAS are widely known over the years; however, after recent legal actions against 3M and DuPont, the global investor community is increasingly talking about it.

As per press reports, investors managing $8 trillion have officially expressed their concerns over the manufacture and use of PFAS to major global chemical players.

Select countries in Europe have already decided to ban the entire set of PFAS a.k.a. ‘forever chemicals’.

We highlight that as per the technical definition, fluoropolymers are also classified as PFAS. Since select European countries are considering a blanket ban on PFAS, it is important to understand that all PFAS are not the same in terms of their safety profiles as regards to human health and environment.