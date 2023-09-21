Chemicals Sector Check - Lithium-Ferrous-Phosphate Demand To Grow Along With EVs: Prabhudas Lilladher

We visited pilot plant facility of ARCI (International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials) and Altmin’s pilot Lithium-Ferrous-Phosphate facility in Hyderabad.

The technology was initially developed by ARCI and Altmin partnered with supply of Li2CO3 initially followed by further refinement of the process.

LFP production is key to EV battery manufacturing in India. The ARCI/Altmin joint venture is expected to come up with 3GWh of LFP capacity within next two years.

The company has got a 20 acres land parcel for the same near an original equipment manufacturer which is foraying into electric vehicle battery manufacturing.