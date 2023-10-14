Chemicals Q2 Results Preview - Lackluster Quarter: HDFC Securities

Fine Organic Industries Ltd.: Revenue shall fall by 47/11% YoY/QoQ owing to a correction in raw material prices. Ebitda margin could deteriorate further by 383/201 bps to 24% in Q2.

In coming quarters, long-term contracts shall renew and the benefit of reduction in raw material prices will be passed on to customers. Given the sluggish demand in the U.S. and European markets and the delay in capacity addition in domestic market, we downgrade the company from 'Add' to 'Sell'.