Chemicals Q2 Results Preview - Lackluster Quarter: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Revenue for our coverage universe is likely to improve by 6.3% QoQ while it could fall by 6.6% YoY in Q2. Inventory rationalisation by global agrochemicals and weak demand for products from the U.S. and Europe led to a correction in the prices of finished products. Ebitda could fall by 7% YoY while Ebitda margin could remain flattish YoY.
Aarti Industries Ltd.: Revenue could fall 10% YoY but may be up 7% QoQ with Ebitda margin deteriorating by 166/10 basis points YoY/QoQ at 14% due to weakness in demand.
Aether Industries Ltd.: Revenue could grow 16% YoY and 1% QoQ in Q2 owing to the ramp-up in site-III and the increase in revenue from contract research and manufacturing services business. Ebitda margin to deteriorate by 161/306 bps YoY/QoQ to 25% owing to reduction in finish product prices. Other income is up 70%/383% YoY/QoQ to Rs 105 million.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd: Revenue shall decrease by 9/9% YoY/QoQ, as Chinese dumping of goods at aggressive prices shall result in a fall in realisation. We expect the Ebitda margin to narrow from 20% in Q2 FY23 to 17.4% in Q2 FY24 as we expect a fall in prices for acetonitrile and methyl amines and its derivatives.
Ami Organics Ltd.: Revenue shall grow 26/22% YoY/QoQ due to the inclusion of revenue from Baba Fine Chemicals from Q2 FY24. The Ebitda margin for Baba Fine Chemicals is higher than that of other segments. Therefore, the Ebitda margin will improve by 285/139 bps YoY/QoQ to 20.5%.
Clean Science and Technology Ltd.: Revenue could remain flattish YoY while it could be up 33% QoQ owing to improvement in sales volumes across products. Ebitda margin could improve by 280/172 bps YoY/QoQ to 42% due to cooling off of elevated raw material prices and energy costs.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.: Revenue shall remain muted YoY and improve 7% QoQ sequentially. Deepak Phenolics could report revenue growth of 2% QoQ to Rs 10.9 billion on account of an increase in Isopropyl Alcohol prices. Ebitda margin shall improve by 348/543 bps YoY/QoQ to 17% in Q2 owing to decreased input costs.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd.: Revenue shall fall by 47/11% YoY/QoQ owing to a correction in raw material prices. Ebitda margin could deteriorate further by 383/201 bps to 24% in Q2.
In coming quarters, long-term contracts shall renew and the benefit of reduction in raw material prices will be passed on to customers. Given the sluggish demand in the U.S. and European markets and the delay in capacity addition in domestic market, we downgrade the company from 'Add' to 'Sell'.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.: Revenue shall fall by 19% YoY, owing to the sharp correction in finished product prices. Ebitda/kg could fall 10% YoY and remain flattish QoQ at Rs 20/kg.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.: Revenue could grow 43/22% YoY/QoQ, owing to the rampup in the multi purpose plant--2, Hydrofluoroolefins, CDMO and the dedicated agrochemical intermediate plant.
We expect Ebitda margin to rise by 207/120 bps YoY/QoQ to 25% on account of a better product mix and operating leverage playing out.
Neogen Chemicals Ltd.: Revenue could improve 24/11% YoY/QoQ as BuLi chemical will start contributing significantly from Q2. Besides, revenue from organic business will increase in line with capacity addition. Ebitda margin could improve by 148/84 bps to 18%, owing to softening of raw material prices.
Nocil Ltd.: Revenue shall remain flattish YoY and QoQ in Q2. Ebitda margin could improve by 147 bps QoQ owing to softening of raw material prices and operating leverage.
SRF Ltd.: Revenue shall fall 3% YoY while it could be up 9% sequentially in Q2. The chemicals business unit shall register strong traction along with a better value-added product mix.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.: Revenue could jump up 6% YoY while falling by 8% QoQ, with the Ebitda margin improving by 611/273 bps YoY/QoQ at 14%.
Vinati Organics Ltd.: Revenue could fall 16% YoY and be up 10% QoQ with Ebitda margin improving by 98/191 bps YoY/QoQ, given the correction in raw material prices.
