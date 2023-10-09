Chemicals Q2 Results Preview - Demand Uncertainty Continues: Prabhudas Lilladher

Chemical companies in our coverage universe are expected to deliver drop in Ebitda/profit after tax YoY and QoQ by 10%/20%, due to continued pricing pressure and low demand.

However, we expect performance to recover post H2 FY24 particularly for agrochemical companies. We expect companies with exposure to crop protection and agrochemicals to witness margin pressure.

While base chemical prices are moderating (excluding crude oil), the demand environment continues to be weak, particularly in discretionary end user industries.

Also companies with exposure to industries such as refrigerants and fluoropolymers to see pricing pressure on account of demand slowdown.