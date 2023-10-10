Chemicals Q2 Preview - Cautious Amid Uncertain Demand Outlook, Rising Geopolitical Tensions: Dolat Capital

Chemical companies in our coverage universe are expected to report another weak quarter with revenue/ Ebitda/ profit after tax decline of 14%/ 23%/ 36% YoY and 2%/ 6%/ 9% QoQ, led by persisting macro challenges (destocking, price correction).

Weak demand across key end-use industries and higher competitive intensity from Chinese players are keeping volumes suppressed which coupled with increase in overheads, depreciation and finance costs (capacity enhancement led) will keep earnings under check.

Most company managements expect recovery in H2 FY24 (we expect it to be back-ended, if at all). In our coverage universe, we expect sharpest earnings decline of over 50% YoY from Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. followed by 30-40% YoY decline from Atul Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., SRF Ltd.

Only companies expected to deliver earnings growth are Navin Fluorine International Ltd. and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., both aided by weak base; Navin Fluorine underwent large capexes, absent in base quarter while Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. witnessed an extremely weak Q2 FY23. We expect earnings growth of 14% YoY/ 7% QoQ for Navin Fluorine and 225% YoY/ -30% QoQ for Sudarshan Chemical.

We remain cautious on the sector given the uncertain demand outlook and rising geopolitical tensions; prefer SRF, Navin Fluorine and Sudarshan Chemicals from long-term perspective.