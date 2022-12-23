Chemical Sector Check - Tailwinds From Rabi Sowing; Decline In Costs, Freight: Nirmal Bang
We see healthy outlook for Indian CPC sector in H2 on the back of robust growth in area under crops, decline in chemical prices.
Nirmal Bang Report
We see healthy outlook for the Indian crop protection chemical sector in H2 FY23 on the back of robust growth in area under crops and the decline in chemical prices as well as container rates - key freight indices are down 77-90% as per the latest trends.
This is likely to offset the headwinds posed by carryover of higher cost inventory and the muted pre-season booking of pesticides.
We are positive on the custom synthesis and manufacturing leader PI Industries Ltd. and crop protection companies UPL Ltd. and Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd., with new product launches, pricing power and long runway for growth.
Potential catalysts are a likely production linked incentive scheme for agrochemicals and concessions related to tariff restructuring to support value addition crop protection companies.
