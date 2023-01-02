Chemical Sector Check - Merger & Acquisition Valuations A Poser For Inorganic Growth Plans: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
An analysis of global merger and acquisition data reveals that year-to-date CY22 transactions (Jan-Sep 2022) have declined in value to under $3 trillion from $3.7 trillion during the same period a year ago.
We have found that healthcare and pharma/oil and gas have 11.4%/8.9% share, with M&A deals worth $350.3 billion/$273.3 billion. The no of large deals of $5 billion plus for year-to-date CY22 were 58 or at least 10% of the global M&A deals in value terms.
The latest deal of private equity firm Advent taking over Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at aggregate deal market cap of Rs 128.9 billion ($1.56 billion) implies FY23E enterprise value/sales of 9.5 times and EV/Ebitda of 22.8 times.
This poses a challenge for PI Industries Ltd. for their stated plan to acquire an active pharma ingredient/contract development manufacturing organisation asset, as PI Industries may have to pay Rs 94.8-Rs 189.6 billion for 100% buyout of a similar asset with revenue of ~Rs 10-20 billion.
