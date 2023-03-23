Chemical Sector Check - Hydrofluorocarbons Demand-Supply Mismatch To Continue Over Medium-Term: Nirmal Bang

Addressing the concerns of various investors on refrigerant gases, mainly current hydrofluorocarbons pricing and potential changes in the demand-supply scenario post production cuts in the developed countries (non-A5 parties) in 2024 and 2025, we have made a mosaic on the global demand-supply structure and believe that HFCs should remain in short supply over the next six-seven years.

In our demand-supply model, while we have assumed proportionate consumption cuts in the developed countries as per regulations, it is interesting to see how quickly consumption shifts to hydrofluoroolefins considering the price difference.

Also, apart from traditional end-markets, new areas such as thermal management technologies in electric vehicle for automobiles and aviation, battery storage etc are emerging wherein HFCs are being used.

Consumption for countries in A5 parties should maintain its growth trajectory till 2029 before the first production cut. HCFC phase-out in these countries should enable R32 to grow over the medium term.

On the supply side, there are restrictions on new capacities across the world post December 2023 (China announced a freeze ahead of schedule).