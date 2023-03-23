Chemical Sector Check - Hydrofluorocarbons Demand-Supply Mismatch To Continue Over Medium-Term: Nirmal Bang
HFC demand should exceed supply even if saleable capacity operates at higher utilisation.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Addressing the concerns of various investors on refrigerant gases, mainly current hydrofluorocarbons pricing and potential changes in the demand-supply scenario post production cuts in the developed countries (non-A5 parties) in 2024 and 2025, we have made a mosaic on the global demand-supply structure and believe that HFCs should remain in short supply over the next six-seven years.
In our demand-supply model, while we have assumed proportionate consumption cuts in the developed countries as per regulations, it is interesting to see how quickly consumption shifts to hydrofluoroolefins considering the price difference.
Also, apart from traditional end-markets, new areas such as thermal management technologies in electric vehicle for automobiles and aviation, battery storage etc are emerging wherein HFCs are being used.
Consumption for countries in A5 parties should maintain its growth trajectory till 2029 before the first production cut. HCFC phase-out in these countries should enable R32 to grow over the medium term.
On the supply side, there are restrictions on new capacities across the world post December 2023 (China announced a freeze ahead of schedule).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.