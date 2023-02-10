Chambal Fertilizers Q3 - Margin Pressure To Subside Led By Raw Material Price Correction: Prabhudas Lilladher

We trim our FY23/24/25E earnings per share estimates by 2%/3%/3% citing a volatile raw material cost scenario, inability to fully pass on inflated cost and expectation of reduced nutrient based subsidy announcement from government.

In Q3, Chambal Fertilizers reported decent set of numbers with revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 75%/15%/-1% YoY. Revenues were in-line with estimates, however margins were lower due to high cost inventory; adverse forex and inadequate subsidy in phosphatic fertilisers.

Going forward, we expect healthy subsidy disbursal from the government to continue (nine months-FY23 subsidy receipts of Rs 156.9 billion; Rs 28.9 billion in January-23) resulting in improved working capital and lower interest burden.