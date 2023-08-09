Chambal Fertilizers Q1 Results Review - Inline Performance: Prabhudas Lilladher
Q1 FY24 subsidy receipts at Rs 29.5 billion, up 54% YoY.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd. reported decent performance with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of -23%/+7%/+6% YoY and were in line with our and consensus estimates.
Decline in revenues was largely on the back of-
decline in raw material cost resulting into lower subsidy income from the Government and
lower sales volumes in non-urea traded fertilisers (down 29% YoY).
Chambal Fertilizers' gross margins improved by 630 bps YoY to 34.9% primarily led by lower raw material cost, while higher employee cost and other expenses up 40 bps/290 bps YoY respectively has restricted Ebitda margins improvement to 320 bps YoY to 11.3% (our estimate: 9.8%).
Profit after tax was up 6% YoY to Rs 3.3 billion. Going forward, management alluded that most provisions for high cost inventory are largely behind, however they remained cautious on further cut in subsidy rates during H2 FY24.
Further, robust subsidy disbursement from Government till year-to-date-FY24 coupled with falling raw material cost scenario will likely keep working capital at comfortable levels along with healthy balance sheet.
However, lack of earnings growth visibility in core business and delayed capacity expansion in TAN business (Q3 FY26) may keep stock performance under check.
Maintain ‘Hold’ with unchanged target price of Rs 300 based on nine times FY25 earnings per share.
