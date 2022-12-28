Chalet Hotels - Right Time To Check-In: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage
We believe Chalet Hotels is best placed to ride the industry upcycle.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We believe Chalet Hotels Ltd. is best placed to ride the industry upcycle as it has-
strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio where threat of new room supply is low (new supply compound annual growth rate of 6% over next five years in key metro cities) and
requisite pricing power amid affiliation with marquee global brands like Marriott and Novotel.
Chalet Hotels has plans to add 88/168 rooms in Pune/Hyderabad which along with improvement in revenue per available room is likely to drive hotel revenues at 12% CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, whereas annuity business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 78% over the same period amid addition of ~1.4 million square feet of leasable area at Mumbai and Bangalore.
