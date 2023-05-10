Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Review — Robust Operational Performance Continues: IDBI Capital

Chalet Hotels Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was beat to our and consensus estimates on key parameters. The company continued its robust operational performance in Q4 FY23 as well, which resulted into highest ever quarterly net sales and best ever margins.

Chalet reported occupancy/ average daily room rate of 74% /Rs 11,304 compared to 56%/5,429 in Q4 FY22. The management sounded optimistic on demand dynamics to continue in near term.

Net sales increased by 128% YoY to Rs 3,379 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1,524 million, higher by 385% YoY.

Chalet reported net profit of Rs 392 million compared to net loss of Rs 116 million in Q4 FY22. Chalet’s foray into leisure segment by acquisition of Dukes Retreat, Lonavala is encouraging and paves the way for further inventory addition in that space.

We have marginally increased our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E.