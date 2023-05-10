BQPrimeResearch ReportsChalet Hotels Q4 Results Review — Robust Operational Performance Continues: IDBI Capital
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Chalet Hotels Q4 Results Review — Robust Operational Performance Continues: IDBI Capital

Chalet’s foray into leisure segment by acquisition of Dukes Retreat, Lonavala is encouraging.

10 May 2023, 9:08 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

IDBI Capital Report

Chalet Hotels Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 result was beat to our and consensus estimates on key parameters. The company continued its robust operational performance in Q4 FY23 as well, which resulted into highest ever quarterly net sales and best ever margins.

Chalet reported occupancy/ average daily room rate of 74% /Rs 11,304 compared to 56%/5,429 in Q4 FY22. The management sounded optimistic on demand dynamics to continue in near term.

Net sales increased by 128% YoY to Rs 3,379 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 1,524 million, higher by 385% YoY.

Chalet reported net profit of Rs 392 million compared to net loss of Rs 116 million in Q4 FY22. Chalet’s foray into leisure segment by acquisition of Dukes Retreat, Lonavala is encouraging and paves the way for further inventory addition in that space.

We have marginally increased our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital Q4FY23 Results Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Room For Margin Expansion: Dolat Capital

Opinion
Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Review - Room For Margin Expansion: Dolat Capital
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Research Reports News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT