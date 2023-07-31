Chalet Hotels Q1 Results Review - Impressive ADR Growth, Outlook Remains Promising: IDBI Capital
Long term growth story intact.
IDBI Capital Report
Chalet Hotels Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was a mixed bag as net sales came inline with our estimate, while Ebitda was down and profit after tax higher to our forecast.
Healthy 24% YoY revenue per available room growth supported net sales improvement over Q1 FY23. Chalet has done goods and services tax payment of Rs 106.5 million in Q1 FY24 pertaining to earlier GST dues which impacted operating margin.
Net sales increased by 23% YoY to Rs 3,108 million. Ebitda was higher by 7.8% YoY to Rs 1,098 million, while Ebitda margin was down by 494 bps YoY to 35%.
Net profit was at Rs 887 million compared to net profit of Rs 210.6 million in Q1 FY23.
We have marginally increased our earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E.
After a sharp rally in the stock, the upside is capped from current level.
We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' with a revised target price of Rs 526 (earlier Rs 457), assigning 22 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25E.
