Cera, Somany, Kajaria, Carysil - Leading Players Gaining Market-Share With Robust Cash Flows: Systematix

We initiate coverage on India’s ceramic tiles and bathware industry with a constructive view. Factors such as-

low per capita consumption in the segment, consumers’ rising aspirations and affordability, and government’s thrust on building smart cities and affordable housing, are the key enablers that would give a thrust to the sector.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. have sustained market-share gains without compromising on financial discipline and cash flows (operating cash flow/profit after tax over 100%). The companies continue to focus on channel expansion and branding.

Somany Ceramics Ltd. on the other hand, despite having faced a tough period during FY17-20 due to industry and company-level issues, has emerged stronger through corrective actions (credit discipline, cash flow focus, etc.).

Price corrections in tiles stocks in last one year (on muted growth and margins; rebound likely Q4 onwards) have rendered Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics’ current valuations reasonable at 29 times and 14 times FY25E earnings per share, respectively, for a 15-20% return in a year.

Even though Cera’ stock price has risen ~45% in last one year on superior financial performance, we expect market share gain-driven performance to sustain. Key risks to our call: slowdown in economic and housing activity, keener competition.