Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Review - Market Share Gain Drives Growth; Solid Cash Flows: Systematix

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.’s three times growth vis-a-vis the industry led to hefty market share gains for the company in the last two years. In Q4, total revenue grew 21% YoY, driven by 29% growth in faucets (35% mix) and 18% in sanitaryware (53% mix).

Its large stock keeping units, well-distributed market presence (tier-I/II/III: 33%/22%/47%), aggressive product launches (34% of revenue versus ~10% for the industry), expansion in its dealer (5,462 versus 4,260 last year) and retailer (14,600 versus 11,300 last year) counts, and higher advertising and promotion spend (Rs 570 million in FY23 versus ~Rs 350 million in earlier years) enabled this growth.

From its planned ~Rs 2 billion capex, its faucets capacity should touch 4.8 million units per annum by March 2024. Its greenfield sanitaryware plant in Gujarat is likely to be operational in FY26.