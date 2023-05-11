Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Review - Market Share Gain Drives Growth; Solid Cash Flows: Systematix
Faucets business scaling up fast; focus is on in-house manufacturing.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.’s three times growth vis-a-vis the industry led to hefty market share gains for the company in the last two years. In Q4, total revenue grew 21% YoY, driven by 29% growth in faucets (35% mix) and 18% in sanitaryware (53% mix).
Its large stock keeping units, well-distributed market presence (tier-I/II/III: 33%/22%/47%), aggressive product launches (34% of revenue versus ~10% for the industry), expansion in its dealer (5,462 versus 4,260 last year) and retailer (14,600 versus 11,300 last year) counts, and higher advertising and promotion spend (Rs 570 million in FY23 versus ~Rs 350 million in earlier years) enabled this growth.
From its planned ~Rs 2 billion capex, its faucets capacity should touch 4.8 million units per annum by March 2024. Its greenfield sanitaryware plant in Gujarat is likely to be operational in FY26.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Review - Healthy Growth In Faucets, Beats Estimates: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.