Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Review - Healthy Growth In Faucets, Beats Estimates: Prabhudas Lilladher

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance of 17-18% and expects 16% plus margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook in real estate sectors and expansion in geographical penetration.

We are positive on Cera Sanitaryware for long term given-

efficient diversification towards becoming bathroom solution player, leadership position in organized sanitaryware market, strong efforts towards premiumisation, via parent brand (Cera) as well as sub-brands (Senator, and ISVEA), increasing automation and cost optimization, and focus on distribution to strengthen brand affinity for consumers and dealers (14,600/5,462 retail/dealer n/w).

Management expects Rs 29 billion revenue by September 2025 with sustainability in 16% plus Ebitda margin.