Cera Sanitaryware Q4 Results Review - Healthy Growth In Faucets, Beats Estimates: Prabhudas Lilladher
Reported highest ever quarterly revenue of Rs 5.3 billion (up 21.4% YoY).
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. maintained its healthy revenue growth guidance of 17-18% and expects 16% plus margins in the near term, given strong demand outlook in real estate sectors and expansion in geographical penetration.
We are positive on Cera Sanitaryware for long term given-
efficient diversification towards becoming bathroom solution player,
leadership position in organized sanitaryware market,
strong efforts towards premiumisation, via parent brand (Cera) as well as sub-brands (Senator, and ISVEA),
increasing automation and cost optimization, and
focus on distribution to strengthen brand affinity for consumers and dealers (14,600/5,462 retail/dealer n/w).
Management expects Rs 29 billion revenue by September 2025 with sustainability in 16% plus Ebitda margin.
