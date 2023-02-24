Cera Sanitaryware - Demand Trends Remain Healthy: ICICI Securities

Our interaction with dealers and industry participants indicates that demand trends for Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.’s core products (faucetware, sanitaryware) remain healthy in Q4 FY23-to-date.

Demand continues to be driven by traction in the residential housing and home improvement markets. Also, recent new product launches in faucetware and sanitaryware, along with increased advertising and promotion activity by hiring celebrities (Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda), have enabled the company to get higher consumer mindshare, especially in tier-II and below markets.

We continue to like Cera Sanitaryware for its focus on the core categories of sanitaryware and faucetware, which are seeing increased traction due to pick-up in housing activity across the country.

Also, strong brand presence, increased spending on advertising and promotion, focus on tier-II and below markets, and continued launch of new stock keeping units will likely aid healthy growth for the company (revenue / Ebitda compound annual growth rates of 16.6% / 17.9% over FY22-FY25E).