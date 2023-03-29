Cera Sanitaryware - Demand, Margin Outlook Remains Healthy: ICICI Securities
The company indicated it is on track to achieve its guidance of doubling revenues in 40 months starting FY22.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with the management of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Following are the key takeaways:
Demand scenario remains healthy for core categories of sanitaryware and faucetware with both being driven by residential housing and home improvement markets primarily from tier-II and below cities. The company indicated it is on track to achieve its guidance of doubling revenues in 40 months (starting FY22).
Cera has taken no price hikes across segments in Q4 FY23 and does not foresee any adverse pressure on margins as raw material cost remains benign QoQ.
Brownfield expansion of faucetware facility is on track to commence production from Q2 FY24 and will be a major growth driver for the company going ahead.
We expect Cera to be a significant beneficiary of the ongoing uptick in housing market and model revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.6%/24.6%, respectively, over FY22-25E led by faucetware and sanitaryware segments with continuous high return ratios.
