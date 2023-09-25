Cera - Near-Term Demand Tepidness, H2 FY24 To Be Much Better: ICICI Securities
Margins to remain steady at ~16%.
ICICI Securities Report
We recently interacted with the management of Cera Sanitaryware Ltd. Key takeaways:
Demand scenario in Q2-to-date has been tepid as higher overall inflationary conditions have resulted in some temporary slackness. Cera expects demand to be much stronger in H2 FY24 and has reiterated its ~20% YoY revenue growth guidance for FY24.
Margins to remain steady at ~16% as raw material costs remain benign.
Brownfield expansion of faucetware facility has commenced production from September 2023 and will likely be a major growth driver.
Land acquisition for the sanitaryware facility is in final stages; will likely happen in Q3 FY24.
We continue to like Cera, as it could potentially be a significant beneficiary of the ongoing uptick in the housing market, and model revenue/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.4%/22.3%, over FY23- 26E with healthy return ratios (return on equity of 20.2% in FY25E).
We maintain our estimates and 'Hold' rating with a rolled over December-24E target price of Rs 8,262 (earlier Rs 7,928), set at unchanged 32 times Dec-25E price-to-earning ratio.
