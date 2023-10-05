Century Plyboards - Weak Near-Term Prospects; Outlook Healthy: HDFC Securities

We have factored in slower growth for FY24E and expect Century Plyboards India Ltd.’s volume and revenue to pick up from FY25E, driven by demand uptick and capacity ramp-up.

We estimate a 14% revenue compound annual growth rate during FY23-26E. We also trim our FY24/25E margin estimates, factoring in rising timber prices.

We have cut our earnings per share estimates for FY24/25E by 6/7% respectively. We have introduced FY26 estimates and rolled forward our valuation to 35 times Sep-25E EPS versus March 25 earlier.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on Century with a revised target price of Rs 745/share (35 times Sep-25E EPS).