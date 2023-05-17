Century Plyboards Q4 Results Review- Strong Operational Performance, Outlook Remains Healthy: ICICI Securities

Century Plyboards India Ltd. reported better than expected consolidated revenue growth of 7.1% YoY in Q4 FY23 (four-year compound annual growth rate of 13%) on a high base.

Plywood / laminate / MDF revenues grew 18.4% / (-7.7)% / (-1.1)% YoY with volumes growing 12.4% / (-9.7)% / (-2.8)% YoY (four-year CAGR of 12% / 2.6% / 7.2%), respectively.

Operating margin declined 87 bps YoY (+241bps QoQ) to 17.0% primarily due to lower profitability of the MDF segment YoY resulting in consolidated Ebitda /profit before tax growth of 2% / 7% YoY.

In Q4, plywood margins expanded 80 bps YoY (+350 bps QoQ) due to better product mix, some price increases (~2% in January 2023) and operating leverage.

MDF profitability declined 670 bps YoY (+300 bps QoQ) due to higher cost of timber.

Century Plyboards has guided for operating margins of 12%-14% in plywood / laminates and 20-25% in MDF for FY24.

Management expects demand environment to remain healthy due to traction in real estate and home improvement market and has guided for 13% volume growth in plywood, 30% in MDF and 25% in laminates for FY24.

The expansion plans for laminate and MDF facilities are largely on track with cost escalations and are expected to be commissioned in H2 FY24.