Century Plyboards Q3 Results Review - Profitability Weaker Than Expected; Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital
Century Plyboards expects demand to remain weak in FY24 due to higher timber prices and higher imports of woodpanels from China.
IDBI Capital Report
Century Plyboards India Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 Ebitda was below our estimate, although sales was inline with our expectations. Its net sales grew by 3% YoY to Rs 8,772 million.
However, Ebitda fell 16% YoY to Rs 1,274 million. Nevertheless, Ebitda margin expanded by 300 basis points QoQ (but down 336 bps YoY) to 14.5% led by price hike amid falling raw material prices.
Century Plyboards expects demand to remain weak in FY24 due to higher timber prices and higher imports of woodpanels from China. On operational front, company remains on track for their capacity expansion for MDF, laminates and particle boards.
We cut our F23/FY24 Ebitda forecast by 11%/7% respectively factoring weaker realisations in the near term.
