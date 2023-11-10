Century Plyboards Q2 Results Review - Decent Set Of Performance, Retain 'Neutral': Yes Securities

Century Plyboards India Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth of 12%YoY and 10%QoQ, largely driven by MDF biz (20% of revenue) which grew by 21% YoY and 13%QoQ followed by Plywood biz (55% of revenue), which registered a growth of 11% YoY and QoQ.

Growth in plywood was on account of 8% YoY and 7% QoQ volume growth coupled with 3% YoY & QoQ improvement in average selling price. In MDFs, with commencement of Hoshiarpur capacity, volumes grew by 19%YoY and 12% QoQ and ASP improved marginally by 1%YoY and QoQ.

Laminates (17% of revenue) however underperformed, volumes increased by 7% YoY and 12% QoQ but decline in ASP on YoY basis lead to revenue decline of 2% YoY while.

Management reiterated their plywood revenue growth guidance of 10% and 13-14% Ebitda margins.

For laminates, Century Plyboards expects a double-digit growth and margins should also be ~13-15% in H2 FY24. For MDFs company revised their revenue growth guidance to 25% and expect margins to be at ~25% for H2 FY24