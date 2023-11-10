Century Plyboards Q2 Results Review - Decent Set Of Performance, Retain 'Neutral': Yes Securities
Revenue stood at Rs 9.96 billion, a growth of 10% YoY and 12% QoQ
Yes Securities Report
Century Plyboards India Ltd. reported healthy revenue growth of 12%YoY and 10%QoQ, largely driven by MDF biz (20% of revenue) which grew by 21% YoY and 13%QoQ followed by Plywood biz (55% of revenue), which registered a growth of 11% YoY and QoQ.
Growth in plywood was on account of 8% YoY and 7% QoQ volume growth coupled with 3% YoY & QoQ improvement in average selling price. In MDFs, with commencement of Hoshiarpur capacity, volumes grew by 19%YoY and 12% QoQ and ASP improved marginally by 1%YoY and QoQ.
Laminates (17% of revenue) however underperformed, volumes increased by 7% YoY and 12% QoQ but decline in ASP on YoY basis lead to revenue decline of 2% YoY while.
Management reiterated their plywood revenue growth guidance of 10% and 13-14% Ebitda margins.
For laminates, Century Plyboards expects a double-digit growth and margins should also be ~13-15% in H2 FY24. For MDFs company revised their revenue growth guidance to 25% and expect margins to be at ~25% for H2 FY24
With pick-up in sales of real-estate, we believe woodpanel industry should witness healthy growth over coming years.
Century Plyboards being one of the strongest brands and having all products in portfolio, we reckon the company should witness strong demand.
Plywood will continue to be the key segment for the company and with capex in engineered woods (MDFs and particle boards), the contribution of the same should expand. This will enable the company to expand their blended margins as well. With expected improvement in demand and Century Plyboards expanding capacities across products to cater the growing demand, we reckon company will outperform industry growth.
Hence, we expect revenue/Ebitda/PAT growth of 14%/14%/9% respectively over FY23-F2Y5E.
At current market price, the stock trades at price/earning of 31 times on FY25E EPS of Rs 20.3.
Hence owing to capped upside, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
