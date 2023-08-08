Century Plyboards Q1 Results Review - Operating Results Inline; Outlook Muted: IDBI Capital
In the near term the demand is expected to remain weak due to higher timber prices and higher imports of woodpanels from China.
IDBI Capital Report
Century Plyboards India Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 Ebitda was in line with our estimate. Its net sales remained flat YoY to Rs 8,824 million due to weak demand.
Even Ebitda fell 10% YoY to Rs1,302 million. Working capital days increased to 69 days by end of Q1 FY24 (58 days in Q1 FY23).
Century Plyboards aims to take 2.5% price hike while it expects volumes to grow by 6-7% in FY24 and aims to sustain 13-14% of Ebitda margin. However, in the near term the demand is expected to remain weak due to higher timber prices and higher imports of woodpanels from China.
Broadly, we maintain our FY24-25 estimates. We now value the stock at a price-to-earning of 30 times FY25E earnings per share (earlier 26 times) to derive a target price of Rs 640 (earlier Rs 555).
We maintain our 'Hold' rating on the stock.
