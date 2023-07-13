Century Plyboards, Greenpanel - Challenging Time, Carving Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage
We believe the pace of demand growth for wood panel products in India is likely to accelerate with growth in real estate, housing.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Home building materials (plastic pipes, tiles, wood panel, sanitaryware and faucets) is estimated to touch Rs 2.7 trillion by FY26 from Rs 1.3 trillion in FY22.
Woodpanel sector reported 6.9% compound annual growth rate over FY16-23, in which plywood /MDF /laminate/particle boards segment (value) reported 5.7%/21.2%/3.8%/9.2% CAGR respectively.
Considering strong underlying demand along with healthy growth momentum, we initiate coverage on Century plyboards India Ltd. and Greenpanel Industries Ltd. underpinned by-
healthy growth in real estate sector,
strong growth prospects from increase in MDF demand (likely 15-20% growth) especially from readymade furniture;
extensive pan-India distribution network and marketing support; and
shift from non-branded to branded market, due to geographical expansion of large organised players.
We expect Century Plyboards/Greenpanel to clock revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 16.2%/19.5%/15.2% and 8.8%/2.7%/0.6% over FY23-25E.
Initiate ‘Buy’ with target price of Rs 800 (35 times FY25E earnings per share) for Century Plyboards and target price of Rs 455 (21 times FY25E EPS) for Greenpanel.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
