Cement Sector Update - Energy Prices Stable: IDBI Capital

Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that the average cement price at all India level has increased by 2% month-on-month in April 2023. Hike has come after decline in prices in March-23 and thus sustenance is to be watched for.

Region wise, price hike is maximum for West (up 6%), followed by South region (up 3%). Post declining for more than three months, energy prices has seen stability in April 2023.

Average imported coal prices stood $134/tonne (6000 kcal) in April-23 versus $135/tonne in March-23.

Lower energy prices remain one of the key factors for Ebitda/tonne improvement in upcoming quarters. We expect recovery in Ebitda/tonne for cement companies in Q4 FY23E and this could sustain in Q1 FY24E.

After run up in stock price of large cap, valuation discount of mid cap to large cap has further expanded.