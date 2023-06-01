Cement Sector Q4 Results Review - Volumes Shall Continue To Drive FY23-25E Earnings Recovery: Dolat Capital
Cement players felt cost pressure in FY22 and H1 FY23, which start softening from Q3FY23 and expect to continue.
Our universe (13 stocks) reported revenue of Rs 510.6 billion in Q4 FY23, +15.2% YoY (+16.1% QoQ) led by +11.4% YoY in volume to 90.8 million tonne (+16.8% QoQ) coupled with +3.4% YoY (-0.6% QoQ) in blended realisation/tn to Rs 5,624.
Ebitda +0.1% YoY/ +34.4% QoQ to Rs 81.0 billion and blended Ebitda/tonne -10.1% YoY/ +15.1% QoQ to Rs 893 led by +6.5% YoY/ -3.1% QOQ in blended cost/tonne to Rs 4,731 which was partially offset by +3.4% YoY/ -0.6 QoQ in blended realisation to Rs 5,624. Accordingly, adjusted profit after tax witnessed de-growth of 4.9% YoY to Rs 37.7 billion (+67.5% QoQ) in Q4 FY23.
On YoY basis, all companies reported revenue growth in Q4 FY23 (except Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. and Nuvoco Vista Corporation Ltd.) with The Ramco Cements Ltd. reporting highest growth of 50.3% and Heidelberg Cement lowest growth of -2.9%.
All companies (except Heidelberg Cement and Nuvoco Vista) reported growth with Ramco Cements highest (+45.5%) and Nuvoco Vista lowest (-5.3%).
All companies reported growth with JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. highest (+13.1%) and Ambuja Cement Ltd. lowest (+0.2%). Ebitda/tonne – all companies reported de-growth (except Star Cement Ltd.) with Sagar Cements Ltd. witnessing highest (-47.1%) and Stat Cement lowest (+36.8%).
