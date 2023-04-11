Cement Sector Q4 Results Preview — Surprise Around The Corner: Nirmal Bang

In FY23, the cement industry faced challenges due to the double whammy of higher costs and lower realisations. As per our channel checks, although there has been no meaningful rise in pricing, despite many price hike efforts, total realisation/million tonne is likely to improve due to increased OPC product mix.

For Q4 FY23, we anticipate a rise in Ebitda/million tonne of Rs 175-250 for most coverage companies; receding input costs and robust demand growth should help cement companies in posting higher-than-expected operating profits for Q4 FY23. We expect UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Shree Cements Ltd., Ambuja Cement Ltd. and ACC Ltd. to report Ebitda/mt of Rs 1000 plus on the back of reduced fuel prices and steady demand growth. But, we have maintained a conservative outlook in our numbers.

Given the steady-state pricing, 23% QoQ volume increase and a 6-8% QoQ drop in costs, we expect UltraTech to report Ebitda/mt of Rs 1100 at a base level; however, we believe that the company will deliver higher Ebitda/mt of Rs 1,200 plus if the costs decline by more than 10% in Q4 FY23.

Cement consumption is expected to rise by ~9% to 380 mt in FY23 and by 9-10% to 413-417 mt in FY24, owing to broad-based growth in the Union Budget's infrastructure-focused spending.

Cement demand was up by ~10% YoY in the first nine months of FY23, owing to rapid completion of infrastructure projects and strong momentum in real Estate as well as rural-centric affordable housing projects.

The trend is expected to continue in the initial months of FY24 as well since it is normally a period of high construction activity across regions.