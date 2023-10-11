Cement Sector Q2 Results Preview - A Mixed Bag: Nirmal Bang

Stable demand scenario:

Our channel checks indicate demand growth for the overall industry at ~6% YoY while for our universe it is at ~11% YoY in the aftermath of monsoon, bolstered by capex – public as well as private - ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

We expect FY24 to end with a healthy demand growth of ~9%. UltraTech Cement Ltd. has reported an impressive volume growth of 16% YoY for Q2 FY24. Our analysis suggests that different regions in the country will experience varying growth rates with the Northern and Central regions growing at ~6% or more each. In the Eastern region, growth is expected to be ~5% while in the Western region, it will be ~4%. Finally, in the Southern region, we expect growth to be ~6% or more.