Cement Sector Q2 Results Preview - A Mixed Bag: Nirmal Bang
Cement demand growth for the industry is expected at ~6% plus YoY in Q2 FY24, supported by government as well as private capex.
Stable demand scenario:
Our channel checks indicate demand growth for the overall industry at ~6% YoY while for our universe it is at ~11% YoY in the aftermath of monsoon, bolstered by capex – public as well as private - ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.
We expect FY24 to end with a healthy demand growth of ~9%. UltraTech Cement Ltd. has reported an impressive volume growth of 16% YoY for Q2 FY24. Our analysis suggests that different regions in the country will experience varying growth rates with the Northern and Central regions growing at ~6% or more each. In the Eastern region, growth is expected to be ~5% while in the Western region, it will be ~4%. Finally, in the Southern region, we expect growth to be ~6% or more.
Prices
Prices were flat QoQ after witnessing muted pricing in Q1 FY24. Prices saw a marginal decline across all regions, but the severity of the drop was more pronounced in the East region varying across key consumption centres by Rs 40-50/bag.
Players in the East region took price hikes in three rounds (Rs 35/bag twice and Rs 5/bag in the third round), totaling Rs 75/bag. Of this, Rs 40/bag has been fully absorbed in the region. Northern and Central regions have seen price hikes of Rs 5- 10/bag. We expect the industry to take a proactive approach by implementing additional price hikes after the festive season.
Low-cost inventory
Low-cost inventory is expected to improve profitability as both domestic as well as international petroleum coke prices have declined 35–60% in recent months but prices for imported coal have surged by 15% and pet coke prices have seen a significant 28% increase since reaching their lowest point in July 2023.
Additionally, during Q1 FY24, the industry had seen an uptick in the cost of raw materials such as fly ash and slag, leading to higher overall raw material costs for many companies. Our analysis suggests that this trend of rising energy as well as raw material cost is likely to persist in the coming quarters of FY24.
Considering these challenges, implementing price hikes for the industry would be regarded as a positive strategic move. Such price adjustments have the potential to offset the escalating energy costs, thereby helping companies maintain profitability despite the cost pressures. In Q2 FY24, Ebitda/tonne is expected to be relatively stronger due to the low base.
We expect Ebitda/tonne of the companies under our coverage to increase to Rs 974/tonne from Rs 539/tonne reported in Q2 FY23, as the previous year was affected by higher energy prices and the companies had reported quarterly losses. On a quarterly basis, Ebitda/tonne is expected to increase by 4% due to reduced energy costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
