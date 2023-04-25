Cement Sector Outlook - Opportunities To Gain Ground In Central Region: Nirmal Bang
Ultratech ACC, Ambuja Shree Cement are market leaders with a significant presence in central region, continue to dominate it.
Nirmal Bang Report
The central region, which has been largely stable in the past, has shown resiliency in terms of economic development as the government has invested substantial capital to improve infrastructure facilities and connectivity in the region.
In the past nine years, the region has grown at a compound annual growth rate of ~4%, lower than the national average of ~6%. We anticipate the region's growth to range between 9-8% between FY24 and FY25.
Ultratech Cement Ltd., ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., and Shree Cement Ltd. are market leaders with a significant presence in the region, continue to dominate the region. With Dalmia Bharat Ltd.’s foray into the region through acquisition of Jaypee’s assets, we are keen to examine how other players in the regions- the likes of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Birla Corporation Ltd., and JK Cement Ltd. catapult themselves to gain market share in the central region.
Dalmia Bharat, which had no presence in the centre prior to the acquisition of Jaypee's assets, will have 10% capacity share once the arrangement is concluded. JK Cement has commissioned its integrated unit in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, and a grinding unit in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. With a 14% capacity share in the centre, Birla corp. has a notable presence as well. JK Lakshmi’s presence in the region is through a contract manufacturing arrangement with Kanodia cement.
There is a possibility that Dalmia cement may explore the same with Kanodia cement (dealing with reputed counterparties and doing contract manufacturing for clients like ACC, JK Lakshmi Cement among others under long term contracts.) in order to gain market share.
