Cement Sector Outlook - All Is Not Well: ICICI Securities
Southern blues.
ICICI Securities Report
We hosted a call with a cement expert in South India to gauge the demand and pricing outlook in the region. Key takeaways:
FY23 demand is estimated to have grown 13-15% with strong momentum seen across all states. FY24 outlook remains sanguine in the run up to the election year;
pricing remains weak (despite supportive demand) owing to high-competitive intensity mainly from the top five players, while April 2023 saw a marginal price rise (Rs 5-10/bag), sharp decline in the last fortnight of March 2023 (due to year-end volume push) suggests a long road to recovery. Pricing outlook remains uncertain, and
continued capacity additions suggest low utilisations are here to stay.
We broadly concur with the expert view and believe prices in South India could continue to stay volatile.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
