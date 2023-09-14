Cement Sector Check - Resilient Pricing Amid A Seasonally Weak Period: Motilal Oswal
Price hike of Rs 30-35/bag implemented in the East from September 2023 beginning.
Motilal Oswal Report
Despite a seasonally challenging period, the all-India average cement price declined slightly by 0.6% month-on-month (Rs 2 per 50 kg bag) in August 2023 and remained flat sequentially in Q2 FY24 (quarter-to-date).
Our interactions with various dealers suggest that cement manufacturers have raised prices by Rs 30-35/bag in the East from the beginning of Sep-23 while, there has not been any price hike in other regions until now.
A further price hike of Rs 30/bag has been announced in a few markets of the East effective from September 11, 2023. However, absorption of this price hike/sustenance of the previous hike should be monitored closely given the upcoming festive season and the high competitive intensity in the region.
Cement demand remains buoyant due to weak monsoon, elevated pre-election spending, infrastructure development and sustained demand from real estate as well as capex-intensive industrial projects. Cement volume is estimated to be up ~7% YoY in July 2023; whereas, it is likely to be higher by 10-12% YoY in Aug-23.
Fuel prices (both petcoke and imported coal) rebounded in Aug-23 and surged ~11-13% month-on-month after witnessing corrections since the beginning of CY23. However, the spot fuel prices remained ~12-16% lower as compared to H1 CY23.
