Cement Sector Check - Q1 FY24 North Price Decline But East And Central Is Up QoQ: IDBI Capital
Given monsoon ahead, stocks could be weak on news flow of price cut (if/any).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that the cement price at all India level has been flat month-on-month in June 2023. And thus factoring weakness of previous months, for Q1 FY24 cement prices is down 0.7% QoQ at an all India level.
Region wise, in Q1, north/west has seen maximum weakness at -3%/-2% QoQ and central/east region cement price has increased by 1.5-1% and south is largely flattish.
Energy prices continue to moderate and cement volume demand remain strong. We expect this to lead to improvement in industry Ebitda/tonne by Rs 250/tonne QoQ to Rs 1078 in Q1 FY24E.
On the expectation of improved profitability, cement large cap stocks are up 6% in the last one month and mid and small cap up 12-13%.
Given monsoon ahead, stocks could be weak on news flow of price cut (if/any). But valuation wise, mid and small cap still offers upside from current market price and we will be buyers in this weakness.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.