Cement Sector Check - Q1 FY24 North Price Decline But East And Central Is Up QoQ: IDBI Capital

Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that the cement price at all India level has been flat month-on-month in June 2023. And thus factoring weakness of previous months, for Q1 FY24 cement prices is down 0.7% QoQ at an all India level.

Region wise, in Q1, north/west has seen maximum weakness at -3%/-2% QoQ and central/east region cement price has increased by 1.5-1% and south is largely flattish.

Energy prices continue to moderate and cement volume demand remain strong. We expect this to lead to improvement in industry Ebitda/tonne by Rs 250/tonne QoQ to Rs 1078 in Q1 FY24E.

On the expectation of improved profitability, cement large cap stocks are up 6% in the last one month and mid and small cap up 12-13%.

Given monsoon ahead, stocks could be weak on news flow of price cut (if/any). But valuation wise, mid and small cap still offers upside from current market price and we will be buyers in this weakness.