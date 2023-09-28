Cement Sector Check - Prices Hiked But More Is Needed: IDBI Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsCement Sector Check - Prices Hiked But More Is Needed: IDBI Capital
At current market price, Ultratech Cement Ltd. has maximum upside for us at 7%.

28 Sep 2023, 3:42 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cement bags lying inside a warehouse in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
Cement bags lying inside a warehouse in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime) 

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that the average cement price at all India level has increased by 3% month-on-month in September 2023. And due to this increase, the exit prices of Q2 FY24 are up 2.5% versus exit price of Q1 FY24 (i.e. Rs 200/tonne).

Region wise, exit price of East is up sharply at 6%, North is up 3%, Central and West is up 2% and South is flattish and yet to take major price hike.

Energy prices have increased in Sept-23 with Q2 FY24 exit price of imported coal (RB index 6000 kilocalories) is up 19% (~Rs 250/tonne). And thus on like to like comparison basis, more cement price hike is required to maintain the margin from cost inflation.

On freight front, diesel prices remained flat month-on-month in Sept-23.

Stocks in our coverage are trading at upper range of its valuation and thus we retain neutral view on the sector.

At current market price, UltraTech Cement Ltd. has maximum upside for us at 7%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

IDBI Capital Cement.pdf
