Cement Sector Check - Prices Further Firm Up: IDBI Capital
Average cement price at all India level has increased by 2% month-on-month in November 2022.
IDBI Capital Report
Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that average cement price at all India level has increased by 2% month-on-month in November 2022. This is the third consecutive month of price hike.
Energy prices have seen a sharp decline post mid-Oct and decline has continued in Nov-22, with imported coal prices down by 21% month-on-month. This will have positive bearing on improving Ebitda/tonne of companies in Q3 FY23 and full impact of the same will be observed in Q4 FY23.
Q2 FY23 results have been weak due to increase in the fuel cost, though management commentary on outlook is positive. We expect cement companies to report earnings recovery in upcoming quarters led by demand revival following pre-election spending and lower cost led by softening of coal and energy prices.
