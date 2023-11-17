Cement Sector Check - Price Hikes, Cost Control Amid Strong Volume Growth Keep Our Optimism: Systematix
The pace of demand growth to remain the post-festive season
Systematix Research Report
Cement volume under our coverage universe saw a sharp uptick in Q2 FY24 which grew 14.4% YoY. The Ramco Cement Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. surprised us positively while ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Dalmia Bharat Ltd. disappointed.
Our channel check suggests a sharp dip in October and November so far owing to both-
sharp price hikes, and
festive seasons.
However, sentiments across regions are very strong and we expect demand growth to remain strong post the festive season and post-general election.
The pace of government’s spending and huge demand from the real-estate market is expected to remain robust. While part of the price hikes is sustained, some pockets witnessed a roll back and any further price hike is unlikely to be absorbed by the market in the near term. The sustained price hike is to the tune of 4-5% on an average basis which would result in robust profitability in the coming quarters.
