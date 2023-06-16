Cement Sector Check - Potent Positives, Or A Recipe For Price War? Asks ICICI Securities
We see little merit in arguing for any upside revision to the existing rich valuation multiples.
ICICI Securities Report
The recent outperformance in cement stocks tends to justify the street’s excitement about a ‘double-boost’ benefit expected from:
strong underlying demand: up ~11% in FY23 with FY24 (pre-election year) off to a great start (Q1 FY24 volumes likely to grow ~14-15% YoY);
plunging global fuel costs: petcoke and imported coal prices having dipped more than 60% versus peak of last year.
However, we believe the excitement could be short-lived, given:
historically, these potent positives have not driven sharp Ebitda/tonne surge as pricing competition too tends to intensify, and
current competitive intensity is already elevated (industry was unable to pass-on last year’s fuel cost surge despite robust demand).
Tracking Adani Cement’s aggressive capacity addition plan (which may very well stoke race for capacity share), we don’t expect a sharp margin recovery this time as well.
With accrual of major savings from fuel cost drop coinciding with the weak cement price season of Q2/Q3 FY24, we see limited risk to our Ebitda estimates (~7% below consensus). We turn cautious (earlier: ' Neutral') on the cement sector.
