Cement Sector Check - Potent Positives, Or A Recipe For Price War? Asks ICICI Securities

The recent outperformance in cement stocks tends to justify the street’s excitement about a ‘double-boost’ benefit expected from:

strong underlying demand: up ~11% in FY23 with FY24 (pre-election year) off to a great start (Q1 FY24 volumes likely to grow ~14-15% YoY); plunging global fuel costs: petcoke and imported coal prices having dipped more than 60% versus peak of last year.

However, we believe the excitement could be short-lived, given:

historically, these potent positives have not driven sharp Ebitda/tonne surge as pricing competition too tends to intensify, and current competitive intensity is already elevated (industry was unable to pass-on last year’s fuel cost surge despite robust demand).

Tracking Adani Cement’s aggressive capacity addition plan (which may very well stoke race for capacity share), we don’t expect a sharp margin recovery this time as well.

With accrual of major savings from fuel cost drop coinciding with the weak cement price season of Q2/Q3 FY24, we see limited risk to our Ebitda estimates (~7% below consensus). We turn cautious (earlier: ' Neutral') on the cement sector.