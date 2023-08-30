Cement Sector Check - Marginal Decline In Prices: IDBI Capital
Average cement prices at an all-India level was -1% month-on-month in August 2023.
IDBI Capital Report
Our interaction with cement dealers suggests that the cement price at all India level has marginally declined (by 1%) month-on-month in August 2023.
Historically Q2 is a lean period for prices and same is witnessed in this year. And thus street is watching cement prices post monsoon. Energy prices have increased in August-23 with exit price of imported coal (RB index 6000 kcal) is up 27% from its lows of July-23.
Having said this, fuel prices trajectory remains downward if one look at 3/6 months period. On freight front, diesel prices remained flat month-on-month in Aug-23.
Average Ebitda/tonne of top 14 cement companies stood at Rs 918/tonne for Q1 FY24 and based on current cement matrix we see this to largely remain flat in Q2 FY24E.
Stocks in our coverage are trading at upper range of its valuation and thus we retain Neutral view on the sector.
At current market price, Ultratech Cement Ltd. has maximum upside for us at 9%.
