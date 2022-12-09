Cement Sector Check - Fuel Prices Soften, But Price Hikes Remain Key To Profitability: ICICI Securities

Our channel checks suggest cement industry volumes in November 2022 may have witnessed ~30% YoY growth (on low base owing to the festive season in Nov-21) and excessive rainfall in south India.

On month-on-month basis, industry may report mid-to-high single digit volume growth mid-Nov-22 onwards led by pick-up in demand from IHB and infrastructure segments.

We estimate volumes at ~31.5 million tonne for Nov-22 and maintain our estimates of 8-9% YoY industry volume growth for FY23E.

On the pricing front, average pan-India prices were broadly flat month-on-month during Dec-22-to-date, but up ~7% YoY. Amongst regions (on month-on-month basis), east/north India reported healthy pricing growth of ~3% / 2% respectively.

Central and west India were flat month-on-month while south India reported price decline of ~1% month-on-month.

Our checks suggest price hikes in the range of Rs 10-15/bag in west and east India and Rs 20-25/bag in south India in Dec-22.

Further, on the cost front, domestic petcoke prices have declined 6% month-on-month in Dec-22 while the average imported petcoke price in Nov-22 was $188/tonne, down 3% month-on-month.

Favorable construction season augurs well and will likely provide impetus for price hikes in Q4 FY23E.