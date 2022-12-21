Cement Sector Check - Demand Recovery Seen But Price Volatility Continues: Motilal Oswal

Cement demand has recovered in the last few weeks largely driven by government infrastructure projects, while trade demand has remained muted.

We expect 7% demand growth YoY in Q3 FY23, aided by the low base of last year. Our discussions with industry participants indicate that year-to-date volume growth in the non-trade segment (15% YoY growth) is better than the trade segment (3-4% YoY growth).

Post Q2 FY23, while the Eastern region has witnessed a consistent price improvement, the Northern and Central regions have yet to see a sustained price improvement. The pan-India average price seems to be up 2-3% QoQ in Q3 FY23.

Volatility continues in coal/petcoke prices, with petcoke prices falling in Nov/Dec 2022 and coal prices increasing in the last few weeks. We expect average energy cost reduction of Rs 50-70/tonne in Q3 FY23 and Rs 100/tonne in Q4 FY23.