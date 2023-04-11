Cement Q4 Results Preview - Margin Curve Anticipated To Be On Upward Trend: ICICI Direct
We expect UltraTech, Shree Cement to lead the pack with Ebitda/tonne surpassing Rs 1000/tonne during this quarter itself.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Underlying cement demand is expected to remain healthy in the medium term (8-9% growth) owing to a boost in government spending on infra projects and upcoming general elections in 2024.
The commentary from most companies remains buoyant with capacities operating at 85% plus utilisation levels in Q4 FY23. Cement production data was steady in January-February with growth of ~6% YoY but growth in March may have moderated owing to the festive season, labour shortages and unseasonal rains.
We expect our coverage universe to register volume growth of 9.3% YoY (12% QoQ) to 66.6 million tonne in Q4 FY23. Companies in mid-February had attempted a price hike of Rs 10-15/bag but the same was fully rolled back in March through higher discounting as players were targeting volume growth.
Region wise, prices in north and central are expected to be higher by 2% and 1%, respectively, (on a QoQ basis), whereas southern players are likely to witness a decline of 3% QoQ in Q4 FY23.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.