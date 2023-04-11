Cement Q4 Results Preview - Margin Curve Anticipated To Be On Upward Trend: ICICI Direct

Underlying cement demand is expected to remain healthy in the medium term (8-9% growth) owing to a boost in government spending on infra projects and upcoming general elections in 2024.

The commentary from most companies remains buoyant with capacities operating at 85% plus utilisation levels in Q4 FY23. Cement production data was steady in January-February with growth of ~6% YoY but growth in March may have moderated owing to the festive season, labour shortages and unseasonal rains.

We expect our coverage universe to register volume growth of 9.3% YoY (12% QoQ) to 66.6 million tonne in Q4 FY23. Companies in mid-February had attempted a price hike of Rs 10-15/bag but the same was fully rolled back in March through higher discounting as players were targeting volume growth.

Region wise, prices in north and central are expected to be higher by 2% and 1%, respectively, (on a QoQ basis), whereas southern players are likely to witness a decline of 3% QoQ in Q4 FY23.