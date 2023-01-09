Cement Q3 Results Preview - Pick-Up In Volumes, Easing Cost Pressure To Aid Margin Recovery: ICICI Direct
We expect the cement sector to report healthy sales volume growth in Q3 led by a favorable base, pick-up in construction activity.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
We expect the cement sector to report healthy sales volume growth in Q3 FY23 led by a favorable base, pick-up in construction activity post monsoon and festive season.
While cement prices have remained volatile during Q3, they are likely to stay higher by 5.1% YoY and 1.5% QoQ at all India level. Further, moderation in fuel prices and operating leverage would lead to some reduction in operating costs.
Overall, we expect, Ebitda per tonne to improve by Rs 211/tonne QoQ.
While an improvement in margins is expected to be visible from this quarter onwards, a sustainable correction in energy prices would be crucial for a further improvement in profitability given the limitations in price hikes.
Notwithstanding near-term challenges, the demand outlook is expected to remain strong, going forward, considering upturn in housing cycle and step-up in government spending towards infra projects in the run-up to upcoming general elections.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Cement Sector Q3 Results Preview - Cost Pressure To Ease, Demand Outlook Encouraging: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.