Cement Q2 Results Review – Robust Volume Growth; Easing Cost Pressure Drives Ebitda Growth: Axis Securities
Key monitorables are rural recovery, higher price realisations, input cost
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
The companies under our coverage reported volume /revenue / Ebitda /adjusted profit after tax growth of 14%/13%/73%/162% YoY against expectation of 13%/12%/75%/165%.
Ebitda margins improved by 560 basis points YoY. Ebitda/tonne for the quarter stood at Rs 852, up 60% YoY.
Realisation/tonne was flattish at Rs 5,552 both YoY/QoQ. Cost/tonne stood at Rs 4,701, down 7% YoY and flattish QoQ.
Company-wise, the performance of Ambuja Cement Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Orient Cement Ltd., and Star Cement Ltd. were above expectations. UltraTech Cement Ltd. delivered in line performance while ACC Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Heidelberg Cement India Ltd. and Birla Corporation Ltd. delivered underperformance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Heidelberg Cement Q2 Results Review - Poor Quarter; Near Term Expansion Missing: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.