Cement Q2 Results Preview - Robust Demand For Sixth Consecutive Quarter : HDFC Securities

We expect industry volume to grow by ~10% YoY in FY24. Given the recent fuel price rebound, we estimate input cost reduction will bottom out in Q3 FY24. However, as the industry took a price hike in Q2, we expect the cost inflation to be offset.

We expect our coverage universe margin to recover by ~Rs 200/50 per metric tonne YoY in FY24/FY25 to Rs 1,015/1,060 per metric tonne respectively.

We broadly maintain our Ebitda estimates for the coverage universe and remain positive on the sector.