Cement Q2 Results Preview - Robust Demand For Sixth Consecutive Quarter : HDFC Securities
Cement prices increased in a seasonally weak quarter.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
We expect industry volume to grow by ~10% YoY in FY24. Given the recent fuel price rebound, we estimate input cost reduction will bottom out in Q3 FY24. However, as the industry took a price hike in Q2, we expect the cost inflation to be offset.
We expect our coverage universe margin to recover by ~Rs 200/50 per metric tonne YoY in FY24/FY25 to Rs 1,015/1,060 per metric tonne respectively.
We broadly maintain our Ebitda estimates for the coverage universe and remain positive on the sector.
We roll forward valuations to September-25E from March-25E earlier, leading to target price increases for all our coverage companies barring Heidelberg Cements India Ltd.
We maintain our 'Buy' ratings on UltraTech Cement Ltd., ACC Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd., and Birla Corporation Ltd.
We also upgrade JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. to a 'Buy', as it is out of the acquisition race, which would have stressed its balance sheet.
We maintain our 'Add' ratings on Ambuja Cements Ltd., Star Cement Ltd. and Sagar Cements Ltd. and 'Reduce' ratings on Shree Cements Ltd., Ramco Cements Ltd., JK Cement Ltd., Heidelberg Cement, and Deccan Cements Ltd.
Owing to the sharp run-up in the stock in the past few months, we downgrade our rating on Orient Cement Ltd. to 'Reduce', from 'Buy' earlier.
