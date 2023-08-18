Cement Q1 Results Review - Volumes Shall Continue To Drive FY23-25E Earnings Recovery: Dolat Capital

Our universe (13 stocks) reported +15.2% YoY (-1.8% QoQ) revenue of Rs 501.3 billion in Q1 FY24 led by +18.2% YoY in volume to 89.4 million tonne (-1.4% QoQ), which was partially offset by -2.5% YoY (-0.4% QoQ) in blended realisation/tonne to Rs 5,607.

Ebitda +9.5% YoY/ +1.2% QoQ to Rs 82 billion and blended Ebitda/tonne +2.7% QoQ (-7.3% YoY) to Rs 917 led by -0.9% QoQ (- 1.5% YoY) in blended cost/tonne to Rs 4,690 which was partially offset by - 0.4% QoQ (-2.5% YoY) in blended realisation to Rs 5,607.

Accordingly, adjusted profit after tax grew by 4.9% YoY to Rs 39.6 billion (+4.9% QoQ) in Q1 FY24.

On YoY basis, all companies reported revenue growth in Q1 FY24 (except Sagar Cements Ltd.) with The Ramco Cement Ltd. reporting highest growth of 26.4% and Sagar Cements lowest growth of -3.2%.

Volumes – all companies (except Sagar Cements) reported growth with Ramco Cements highest (+28.7%) and Sagar Cements lowest (-0.6%). Realisation/tonne – all companies reported de-growth (except Sagar Cements) with Heidelberg Cements India Ltd. highest (-6.7%) and Sagar Cements lowest (+0.1%).

Ebitda/tonne – all companies reported de-growth (except ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and Birla Corporation Ltd.) with Sagar Cements highest (-49.8%) whereas ACC posted highest growth (+46.8%).