Cement Q1 Results Preview- Volumes Soaring New Highs, Muted NSR Decelerated Margin Improvement: Yes Securities
We reiterate our positive stance on the sector guided by robust demand and easing costs, which may surpass earnings expectations.
Yes Securities Report
For the cement industry, Q1 FY24E was a busy quarter before the monsoon season. The demand remained strong aided by the infra and real estate segment, as a result we believe the industry to see a volume growth of 18% YoY in Q1 FY24E.
During April-June 2023, cement prices moderated QoQ as players pushed higher dispatches to sustain sequential volume growth. All-India average cement price declined by 2% YoY and QoQ both to Rs 377/bag during Q1 FY24E.
Consequently, we believe industry’s net sales realisation to moderate by 4% YoY and 2% QoQ, although revenue is expected to grow by 13% YoY primarily driven by strong volume growth in Q1 FY24E.
Given the steady fall in energy cost (imported coal $114/tonne and pet‐coke $105/tonne in June-23), the three-month trailing blended fuel cost corrected to Rs 1.5 per kcal/kg vis-a-vis ~Rs 2.33 per kcal/kg in Q4 FY23.
As a result, we expect industry power and fuel cost to decline further by Rs 100-150/tonne in Q1 FY24E versus Q4 FY23.
Accordingly, industry Ebitda is expected to improve by another Rs 100-150/tonne sequentially to plus Rs 1000/tonne, despite muted NSR in Q1 FY24E.
Our top picks are UltraTech Cement Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Sagar Cements Ltd. and Orient Cement Ltd.
