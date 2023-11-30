Cement Prices Check - Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: ICICI Securities
East and south India witness partial roll-back
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The festive season has taken a toll on cement prices in November 2023. Lean demand has led to roll-back of the hikes undertaken in September 2023 (in east India) and October 2023 (in all other regions).
While the roll-back is partial (nearly ~50% of the hike) in east and south India; in other regions, prices are back to their pre-hike levels (of Sep-23).
With high inventory and incumbents’ quest to regain lost volumes, outlook for Dec-23 does not appear rosy either.
Street may well have to be content with ~2.5% QoQ hike for Q3 FY24 versus ~5–6% expected earlier.
With the revised QoQ price rise expectation being within our conservative estimates, we do not foresee any impact on earnings as of now.
With fundamental sector concerns (high capacity addition/volatile pricing) being intact, we prefer a Neutral sector stance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.