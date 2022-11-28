Cement Industry Margins Set To Contract In FY23, Price Hikes Imminent: CareEdge Analysis
CareEdge Research Report
Driven by the housing and infrastructure sectors, the cement industry has witnessed a V-shaped recovery and healthy growth in FY22. At 350 million tonnes, the demand surpassed pre-Covid levels of 331 million tonnes in FY19 and is expected to grow by 8-9% YoY in FY23.
Increased government spending on infrastructure and a pickup in real estate is likely to support demand further.
The combined impact of all the input costs, primarily that of fuel is expected to inch up the cost for the cement players by Rs 350–400 per tonne on a year-to-year basis. While there is a heightened focus on efficiency measures, we believe it would still be difficult to fully offset the higher energy costs.
We expect the cement prices on average at pan-India level to rise 3.5-4% on the high base of FY22. Though this is not enough to completely offset the cost pressures but these partial hikes in realisations will limit the contraction in operating margin to a certain extent.
While players have announced price hikes across regions in November 2022 in the range of Rs 15-20 per bag, the absorption and sustainability of these hikes are key monitorable.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
