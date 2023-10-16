Cement Check - High Pricing Optimism; Upcoming Festival Season To Be The Real Litmus Test: ICICI Securities

The pricing optimism, expressed by several sector experts and intermediaries, towards the end of September 2023 remains high across regions.

Living up to the feedback of a ripe expectation, cement prices have indeed seen a sharp spike in South India in October 2023 and its rub-off effect has been witnessed in West India as well.

Although with some lag (announced in end Sep-23 but implemented in Oct-23), hikes are seen getting absorbed in North and Central India, too.

While pricing optimism is on a high, its sustainability in the upcoming festive season may be the real litmus test. We maintain our stance that even as fundamental sector concerns remain intact; the hikes may improve cement sector sentiment in the near term.