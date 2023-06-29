Cement Channel Check - Strong Demand Unlikely To Stimulate Pricing: Nirmal Bang
Despite several efforts, prices are anticipated to stay steady; some price improvement is expected post the festive season.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points -
Q1 FY24 to witness strong demand growth of up 12% across all the regions.
Government expenditure on infrastructure development is driving broad-based increase in cement demand, which has repercussions for the rural individual-house-builder category.
Private capex is increasing in commercial as well as residential sectors on the back of government incentives.
Ebitda/tonne should increase by Rs 150–250/tonne due to fuel mix optimisation and falling coal/pet coke costs.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
